INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Elon Musk gains access to Twitter data

Elon Musk how has access to the Twitter data he said was needed to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the company, but data scientists and specialists doubt the information will provide the conclusive answers he seeks about the number of phony accounts on the platform.

Twitter has long estimated that spam or fake accounts represent fewer than 5% of its daily active users.

Musk has said he thinks the number could be closer to 20%.

FCC Commissioner: TikTok should be banned from app stores

Brendan Carr, the commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, says TikTok should be banned from Apple and Google stores over data concerns.

Carr called the popular app a “sheep in wolf’s clothing,” saying it is actually a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data for the Chinese communist party.

Airbnb makes ban on house parties permanent

Airbnb says it’s been so pleased by the outcome of the house party ban that it’s making it permanent and codifying its rules.

Airbnb says it suspended the accounts of some 6,600 guests for violating the party ban in 2021.

Lawsuit accuses Procter & Gamble of duping customers

A lawsuit says Procter & Gamble is duping consumers with higher doses of melatonin than it advertises in some of its popular Vicks ZzzQuil line of sleeping aids.

Procter & Gamble did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Report: Bed Bath & Beyond turning down AC in stores

Bed Bath & Beyond — which reported a steep decline in sales last quarter — is turning down the air-conditioning in its stores in an effort to cut costs, according to Bank of America analysts who have visited the stores.

Along with turning down the thermostat, the company has chopped its employees’ hours and canceled remodeling projects, according to the report.