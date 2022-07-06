Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gas prices falling despite war in Ukraine, summer driving

Gas prices have fallen for 21 days in a row, even amid war in Ukraine and a summer driving season.

The current U.S. average for a gallon of gas is about $4.80, down from $4.88 a week ago, but well above the $3.13 average drivers were paying in 2021.

Oil and gas have been falling as worries about a recession loom.

Renewable energy jobs grew 40% in 2021

The renewable energy sector saw job growth in 2021.

From 2020 to 2021, jobs in the renewable energy sector increased and now account for around 40% of all energy jobs in the country.

Indiana among the best states for small businesses

Indiana is among the best states in the country for small business job growth, according to the small business jobs index.

Human resource and payroll provider Paychex says Texas had the most robust small business job growth.

In Indiana, the 12-month growth was 1 and a half percent, according to the report.

More than 4.6m American women joined sports betting apps in 2021

More than 4.6 million U.S. Women joined sportsbook betting apps in 2021, with female user rates growing 115% compared to 2020, according to data analysis company GWS.

The number of male users still exceeds females by 250% and the rate of men using sportsbook betting apps grew by 63% in the same time period.

The growth of sports betting apps isn’t just exclusive to women, as 2021 was the biggest year for sports betting in general.

Costco raises prices on chicken bake, soda

Costco hiked the prices of chicken bakes and soda at its food court.

The chicken bake, a breaded dish filled with chicken, cheese, bacon, and a caesar dressing, now sells for $3.99 – $1 more than in June. The soda price increased from $0.59 to $0.69.

Inflation is pushing up prices across grocery stores as ingredients become more costly.