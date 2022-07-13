Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Dow Jones: Inflation may increase eight points

Consumer inflation is expected to have been even hotter in June, but it could be peaking.

Dow Jones expects the headline number to show an increase of 8.8% compared to last year, but economists say that considering the falloff in gasoline prices, June’s headline Consumer Price Index could be the peak of inflation for now.

20 million Americans quit their jobs in the first five months of 2022

About 20 million Americans quit their jobs in the first five months of this year in what’s come to be known as the “Great Resignation.”

Many now regret the decision, according to a new survey.

More than one-quarter of those who left work are reconsidering whether they made the right move, according to a study of more than 15,000 job seekers conducted over the past three months by Joblist, an artificial intelligence job-search platform.

Bank of America: Kroger could benefit most from a possible recession

Bank of America recently published a study of the impact of recession and inflation on food retail stocks. According to the study, Kroger is the best positioned to benefit from a recession.

As more people choose to cut restaurants out of their budget and eat at home, Kroger will benefit as it’s the nation’s largest supermarket chain, according to Bank of America.

Euro, U.S. Dollar reach parity for first time in 20 years

The Euro and the U.S. dollar are at parity for the first time in 20 years. This makes it cheaper for Americans to travel to Europe, but it’s also a reflection of worry about Europe heading into a recession due to a complicated energy policy.

Netflix wants to run ads next to shows

Netflix wants to renegotiate deals with content providers so it can run ads next to shows.

Among the studios Netflix is talking with are Warner Bros., which makes the hit stalker drama “You,” Universal, producer of the dark comedy “Russian Doll,” and Sony, producer of “The Crown” and “Cobra Kai.”

Netflix recently lost subscribers for the first time in decades.