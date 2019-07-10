INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Bayer looks to merge with Lilly spin-off Elanco

Bayer has approached Elanco, spun off by Eli Lilly last year, about a potential tie-up between the two.

Reuters reports though that Elanco has a lot of debt due to the spin-off and may not be able to afford a partnership.

If the two would combine, it would rival global animal health players like Zoetis and Merck.

Research finds Britain is most popular for American LGBTQ travelers

New research by Visit Britain shows that Britain is the most popular European destination for American LGBTQ travelers.

Britain also scored highly with LGBTQ travelers on friendliness, with 95% agreeing that Britain is a “LGBTQ-welcoming place to travel.”

Going to the theatre was also cited as an influencer particularly for male visitors and LGBTQ-themed theatre was considered an important motivator for repeat visits to Britain.

Uber to offer “Comfort Class” rides

Uber passengers can pay a higher fee if they want a bigger car and less talking.

The ride-hailing giant launched a new “Comfort Class” where riders are guaranteed 36 inches of legroom in “newer” cars — meaning those that are under five years old — and they can request a preferred air temperature.

Riders can also use the app to tell drivers they don’t want to chat, avoiding what some consider an awkward exchange.

#Icecreamchallenge mocks ice cream licker

Many tweets that use the #Icecreamchallenge hashtag include lighthearted videos that thankfully don’t feature people tampering with ice cream.

Instead, they show people mocking the absurdly gross and dangerous challenge by reorganizing freezers, performing fake-out licks, and actually purchasing ice cream and walking outside the store with it before licking.

There are even videos that show people buying ice cream normally.