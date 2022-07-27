Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Federal Reserve to raise interest rates today

The Federal Reserve will try to wrestle inflation lower when it raises interest rates again today.

We expect another unusually-high interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percent.

Credit card interest rates are often the first to reflect a Fed rate hike.

Home builders boost incentives to sell homes

Homebuilders are boosting incentives as they suddenly struggle to sell homes. Meanwhile, U.S. new home sales drop to the lowest level in 2 years. Rising mortgage rates have been one reason.

2022 could become one of the hottest years on record

This year is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record for the U.S., based on a metric that’s crucial to energy traders.

The measure is known as cooling-degree days, and it is used to track how weather affects electricity demand. The higher the number, the more fuel needs to be used to cool homes and businesses.

Companies spending less on Google Ads

Ads on google are slowing down.

Google says some companies, uncertain about the economy, have been spending less on advertising.

Lego plans to sell ATARI 2600 kits

Lego announced last week that it will be releasing a recreation of the popular video game console on August 1 for $239.99.

Customers who buy the new Lego set will be able to build their own ATARI 2600 game console with features including a controller with a joystick that is supposed to feel just like the original.