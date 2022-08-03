Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Worker demand falls to lowest level in 9 months

Demand for workers fell in June to the lowest level in 9 months.

Despite the decline, total job openings remain well above the number of available workers.

U.S. household debt surpasses $16T for the first time

U.S. household debt surpassed $16 trillion for the first time ever during the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Even as borrowing costs surge, the Fed said credit card balances increased by $46 billion last quarter as Americans spent more due to inflation.

Retailers still opening new stores despite recession fears

The biggest shopping mall owners in the United States, like Simon Property Group, say retailers are still forging ahead with their plans to open new stores in spite of growing recession fears.

Retailers in the U.S. have announced roughly 4,400 store openings so far this year, compared with 1,900 store closings, according to data from Coresight Research.

Retailers are pushing to snap up limited space and popular online brands are looking to expand.

Online searches for ‘sell my home fast’ spike nearly 3,000%

Online search volume for “sell my home fast” spiked a whopping 2,750% right after the GDP number showed negative growth for a second straight quarter.

Meanwhile, search volume for “What does a recession mean for me?” also spiked a massive 1,900%.

Dating apps see fewer younger users

The younger generation may not be as into dating apps as their older counterparts.

Match notes that people have moved past COVID-19 lockdowns and re-entered “a more normal way of life,” but their willingness to try online dating apps for the first time hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Tinder, which is owned by Match, also is dramatically scaling back its ambitions to offer dating in the metaverse.