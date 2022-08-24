Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Nearly 20% of Americans are afraid to check credit card bills

Nearly 20% of Americans are afraid to check their credit card statements as interest rates on credit cards reach an all-time high, according to a recent survey by credit card and travel information website, Upgraded Points.

Credit analysts at Lending Tree say that during a time of inflation and rising rates, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on them.

Credit card balances topped $841 billion during the first quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Rent prices rise at fastest pace in decades

Rent prices in the United States are rising at the fastest pace in decades, slamming households across the country, according to data from the Bank of America Institute.

Median rent payments for Bank of America customers surged 7.4% in July from the previous year and were up from 7.2% in June.

Bank of America says middle-income and younger workers are feeling the biggest pinch.

Southwest will allow customers to upgrade in app

Southwest will now allow customers to pay for an upgrade to the airline’s earliest A1-A15 boarding section through the carrier’s app or by using southwest.com.

Until now, passengers could only make this upgrade from the airport.

Vivokey apex allows for people to implant keys in hands

A Tesla owner will never lose his keys again after he implants them in his hand.

The bizarre stunt is made possible by a chip called a Vokey Apex, which uses NFC technology — the same “tap to pay” feature that enables Apple Pay on iPhones.

The man is of a beta group of about 100 people who are testing the chips before they are released to the public.

Upgraded points: Whiskey is the most popular liquor in Indiana

Upgraded Points recently shared the results of its new study on the liquors enjoyed most by Americans across the country. The study, broken down by state, analyzed Google Trends data from 2021 to 2022 and found that whiskey was the most popular liquor in Indiana.

Whiskey was also the top choice in states including Alabama, Colorado, Oregon, and West Virginia.

People in Washington, D.C. appear to enjoy gin the most, while Hawaiians are big fans of rum. Tequila was tops in New Mexico, bourbon was ranked the best in the Bluegrass State, and cognac was No. 1 in Louisiana.