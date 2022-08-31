Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines with Jane King.

Inflation pushes rent to record high

More than half of U.S. cities have witnessed double-digit rent increases this month.

The Rent Index shows that the average rent in the United States for a newly-listed, one-bedroom apartment is now $1,486, up 11.8% from August 2021.

According to apartment list.com, rent growth in Indiana is around 13%, while Indianapolis has seen rent increase by 14.5% this year.

Many renters who were already facing high rents are also facing a dire situation as eviction moratoriums begin to end across the country.

American credit scores hit all-time high

The national average credit score stands at an all-time high of 716 — unchanged from a year ago, according to a new report from FICO.

However, this marks the first time since the Great Recession that scores did not improve year over year.

Royal Caribbean cruises to offer on-board internet

Royal Caribbean cruises will begin offering onboard internet via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network.

The partnership is an effort to combat historically bad internet connectivity when cruise ships are at sea.

iPhone 14 may add satellite connectivity

As Apple’s iPhone 14 event gets closer, rumors continue to swirl around the phone’s potential ability to provide emergency communications via a satellite network.

Noted analyst Ming-chi Kuo says Apple “completed hardware tests for this feature” with the iPhone 14, but, if it wants to include the service, Apple would have to negotiate a business model with carriers if it wants to include the service.

USDA sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky to fight rabies

The USDA is sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky in an effort to fight rabies.

The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the Heartland.

The USDA says the oral vaccine has been found to be safe in over 60 animal species, including domestic dogs and cats.