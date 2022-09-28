Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Home sales

20-year mortgage refinance rates topped 7% Tuesday and 30-year rates not far behind. Rates in January were 3.2%.

As long as mortgage rates remain near 7%, housing analysts tell fortune we’ll see downward pressure on home prices in the near term.

Lumber prices drop

Lumber prices are back to their pre-pandemic levels. Lumber prices exploded that summer when stuck-at-home Americans remodeled en masse and suburban home sales surged.

Roomba unveils mopping vacuum

There’s now a Roomba vacuum that also mops. The J7 plus has a fully retractable mop pad that lifts itself to the top of the robot when it encounters carpet and rugs. It’s the first 2-in-1 of its kind, preventing wet carpet messes.

Pets are the best part of the day

For nearly four out of five Americans, the ideal welcoming committee has four legs. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 pet owners done by OnePoll on behalf of Chewy, where 78% agree that seeing their pet when they come home is the best part of their day. The survey found many Americans pick their vacation destination and even their friends based on their pets.

McDonald’s new Happy Meal

Mcdonald’s new “Happy Meal for the Adults,” designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market, which has also done projects with the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, will feature a choice of food items as well as toy surprises.

The new happy meals will be available Oct. 3 in stores, drive-thru, and via the McDonald’s app.