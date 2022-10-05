Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Job openings down, layoffs up in August

Layoffs were up in August, according to new numbers released Tuesday, but job openings were down.

Openings dropped the most in healthcare, retail, and other service industries.

In total, there are about 10 million open jobs in the U.S.

Biden admin unveils goals aimed at averting harms caused by artificial intelligence

The Biden administration unveiled a set of goals aimed at averting harm caused by artificial intelligence.

It suggests five core principles that the White House says should be built into AI systems to limit the impacts of algorithmic bias while giving users control over their data, and ensuring that automated systems are used safely and transparently.

Goodwill launches online store

People who love to search for cheap treasures at Goodwill can now do so online.

Goodwillfinds.com is a new website that sells used items.

It currently has 100,000 items available, with more to be added.

Customers cannot use the site to make donations, and will still have to visit a local Goodwill store to drop off those items.

Starburst takes top spot as Indiana’s favorite candy

The results of the annual “America’s Favorite Halloween Candy” survey by Candystore.com are in!

The survey found that Indiana’s favorite Halloween treat is Starburst, followed by Hot Tamales and Jolly Ranchers.

Candystore.com says trick-or-treaters can expect to find plenty of Reese’s Cups, Skittles, and M&M’s at homes nationwide — they were the top three candies on the list. Always-controversial candy corn was ranked at No. 10.