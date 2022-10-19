Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Survey: Americans buying less at the supermarket

As food prices surge, Americans are buying fewer items at the grocery store, a new survey finds.

Morning Consult says people are starting to think about what they truly need — and what can wait.

This is particularly worrying for low-income shoppers. The percentage of shoppers who are worried their food will run out before they have money to buy more has increased from 35% to 42%.

WHO: Physical inactivity costs $27b per year

The World Health Organization says physical inactivity is costing us $27 billion a year.

The group says there will be 500 million new cases of preventable, noncommunicable diseases and mental illness projected through 2030 due to lack of activity. The direct costs will predominantly come from depression, dementia, and hypertension.

The WHO says collaboration across government agencies is necessary to build public awareness and change people’s habits and could include infrastructure improvements and recreation facilities.

USDA provides nearly $1b in farm aid

The USDA provided payments of almost $800 million in assistance to keep America’s farmers farming.

With this money, approximately 11,000 delinquent direct and guaranteed borrowers had their accounts brought current.

Netflix reverses customer losses

Netflix reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead. The streaming giant says it expects to pick up 4.5 million customers in the fourth quarter.

Netflix is launching a $7-per-month streaming plan with advertising in early November to attract cost-conscious customers.

Some McDonald’s locations to sell Krispy Kreme donuts

The doughnut maker — which has just three locations in the Hoosier State– announced on Tuesday that nine McDonald’s locations in Louisville, Ky., and the surrounding area would offer three flavors of doughnuts as a small test.