Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Natural gas prices dropping amid production boom

Natural gas prices in west Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region.

Producers are effectively paying someone to take gas off their hands — something that hasn’t happened since April 2020, when the pandemic shut down global air travel.

In the Hoosier state, Citizens Energy Group predicts the average natural gas bill to rise $18 per month for the five-month winter heating season.

Cyberattacks on small businesses on the rise

In 2021, cybercrimes against small businesses reached a record high of $2.4 billion.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, cyber experts say small retailers should evaluate their susceptibilities to cyberattacks and protect their systems from costly data breaches and online scams.

Small retailers are especially attractive targets to cybercriminals because they typically lack the security infrastructure of larger businesses.

Report: More than half of Americans trust people over tech

The AI market is growing rapidly, but Americans are hoping it doesn’t go much further – 70% said they trust people more than technology.

Researchers reported that 2/3 of respondents agreed that they feel better about their purchases when dealing with a live person.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Internova Travel Group, also shows that Americans also prefer to use a live person when choosing insurance for auto or home and setting up a banking or electric account.

Researchers found that 81% of respondents notice personal touches such as thank-you notes when making purchases.

Amazon allowing Venmo payments

Amazon announced that it will now allow customers to make payments through Venmo on its platform. The company said this option will be available to select customers starting today and will roll out to all U.S.-based users on the Amazon site and mobile app by Black Friday.

Haunted houses scaring up big business

Haunted houses aren’t just a niche attraction, but an industry that rakes in between $400 million and $500 million annually, according to the Haunted House Association, a national trade group.

There are an estimated 1,500 haunted houses operating across the country each year.