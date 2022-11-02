Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Simon Property Group: Income, occupancy rates up from 2021

Heading into the holiday season, Simon Property Group CEO David Simon calls high inflation and interest rates “concerning,” although he expressed confidence in physical retail.

Many mall owners are adapting or redeveloping their properties to adjust to consumers’ changing habits.

Simon P:property Group says both income and mall occupancy are higher than a year ago.

Interest rates on some savings accounts higher than mortgage rates

Some Americans are getting a higher interest rate on high-yield savings accounts than they are on their mortgages, according to Bloomberg.

It’s an “odd disconnect” caused by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening this year, Bloomberg reports.

There were 4 million mortgaged homes with a current rate of 2.5% or lower at the end of last month, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider.

Frontier Airlines racks up more passenger complaints than any other airline

Frontier Airlines had the most complaints per passenger in august.

JetBlue was second and Allegiant was third. American Airlines was no. 6 for complaints, while Southwest was 15th.

Poll: 1 in 3 Americans say pandemic changed retirement decisions

A new poll found that the coronavirus pandemic has had far-reaching effects on how workers are planning for retirement.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll and Human Interest, a provider of retirement plans.

Roughly 1 in 3 said the pandemic had changed everything about their retirement decisions, including how they save, what they want to do, and when they want to retire.

Google logs 2m+ searches for excuses to miss work

Employees are scouring the internet for excuses to miss work, just as bosses call them back to their desks.

The total number of Google searches for plausible reasons to play hooky shot up over the last two years, topping 2 million in 2022, according to an analysis by Frank Recruitment Group.

The surge comes as executives express concern about quiet quitting and faltering productivity and return-to-office demands ramp up.