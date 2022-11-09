Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Early markets slightly lower after midterm elections

Early markets are slightly lower Wednesday as investors digested the election results.

We’ll keep an eye on energy companies today as production and drilling may become easier with a slight Republican edge in the U.S. House.

Market analysts tell Jane telling that their strategy isn’t changing and they are waiting for the consumer inflation numbers due Friday.

AAA: Tuesday’s national average gas price at $3.80 per gallon

After declining for several weeks, AAA says gas prices are inching up once more.

The national average price for a gallon of gas on Wednesday increased to $3.80, four cents more than the week before.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is $4.21 a gallon.

Walmart offering early Black Friday deals

Walmart has already dropped its coveted Black Friday deals online.

The nation’s largest retailer, which released its first batch of holiday deals online this week, says shoppers will also be able to nab discounts in stores starting Wednesday morning.

Some of the early deals involved vacuums, stand mixers, and Apple Watches.