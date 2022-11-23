Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Labor department to release jobless numbers Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Labor will release the number of new jobless claims, covering last week, on Wednesday.

Expectations are for 225,000 claims for unemployment benefits — that’s up slightly from the previous week, indicating a labor market that remains tight.

Continuing claims, which track the total number of workers collecting unemployment benefits, are expected to rise for the sixth consecutive week to the highest since March 26.

CVS, Dollar General to stay open on Thanksgiving

Don’t plan on doing as much in-person bargain hunting on Thanksgiving as in years past, as many major retailers will shut their brick-and-mortar stores Thursday.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving include Walmart, Costco, and Target. Most department stores will be closed as well.

If you need to shop in-store on Thursday, CVS, Dollar General, and most grocery stores are expected to be open.

Nearly 60% of car dealers say electric vehicles are too expensive

The biggest concern for car dealers, when it comes to electrifying the used car market, is the high price of electric vehicles.

In a new report, Startline says 58% of dealers believe EVs are too expensive when compared with gasoline-powered cars.

Dealers say they are also concerned about a limited number of charging stations nationwide.

HP laying off thousands of workers

HP has announced plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 members of its global workforce over the next three years.

HP’s cost-cutting measure comes three years after it reduced its headcount by up to 9,000 people.

The company reported weakness in commercial and consumer PC sales.

Krispy Kreme unveils new holiday donuts

Krispy Kreme is adding three new holiday doughnuts to its “Santa’s Bake Shop” collection of sweet treats.

Starting Friday, the doughnut maker will sell sugar cookie glazed doughnuts, gingerbread cookie crumb doughnuts filled with gingerbread cream cheese and dipped in white icing, and red velvet cake doughnuts. The fan-favorite Santa Belly doughnut and chocolate iced with holiday sprinkles doughnut will also return to shops.

There are only a few Krispy Kreme locations in Indiana, including the store on 82nd Street in Indianapolis.