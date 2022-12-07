Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Deal between TikTok, White House faces more delays

A potential deal between the Biden administration and TikTok—once expected around year-end—has run into more delays.

“The Wall Street Journal” reports the review has dragged on amid a range of concerns, including how TikTok might share information related to the algorithm it uses to determine what videos to show users, and the level of trust Washington would need to place in the short-form video hosting service. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Report: FDA food safety leadership lacking

A scathing report urges major changes at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency has been under pressure for nearly a year to overhaul its food program, partly because of an infant formula crisis.

The FDA asked the Reagan-Udall Foundation to assess its operations and report its findings. In its report, the foundation says there needs to be a major restructuring of the FDA, including possibly breaking up the agency so that oversight of the food system gets more attention.

Number of stay-at-home dads growing in the U.S.

New reports suggest that more men are dropping out of the workforce to stay at home with kids.

According to numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 89% of men ages 35 to 44 were working or looking for a job as of last month, down from 91% before the pandemic.

Lowest lumber prices since 2020

Lumber prices are back where they were in 2020 as high mortgage rates helped to slow down home building.

Home builder confidence fell for an 11th straight month in November to its lowest level in a decade.

New smartphone settings can prevent drunk texting

Whether you’re attending the company holiday party or prepping for a New Year’s Eve soiree, a smartphone game plan could protect your personal and professional life.

Apple iPhone users can block incoming and outgoing phone calls, Facetime calls, and messages with everyone but your contacts. You can also pick a timeframe to cover your behavior, even if it’s only for one night.

Appblock, an app available for iPhone and Android, lets you select specific apps and app categories you would like to temporarily ban.

For $1.99, iphone users can install the Drunk Mode Keyboard app. It blocks your keyboard to prevent you from commenting and sending DMs.