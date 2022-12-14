Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Lilly to launch up to 4 new medicines

Lilly is detailing some big events, including the launch of a new obesity drug that showed promise in clinical trials for weight reduction.

Other upcoming drug launches include treatments s for chronic leukemia, lung issues, immune diseases, and Alzheimer’s.

Lilly says it is ending the year with “strong momentum.”

Study: Moderna’s cancer vaccine shows promise

A customized Moderna cancer vaccine helped ward off the recurrence of melanoma in a mid-stage trial.

Also, the combination of Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine and Merck’s Keytruda cancer immunotherapy reduced patients’ risk of relapse or death by about 44%, versus Keytruda alone.

The results suggest promise for an emerging — but unproven — class of vaccines that aim to treat diseases rather than prevent infections, but the area still needs considerable study.

GasBuddy predicts Christmas prices below $3

GasBuddy is sticking with its prediction of Christmas gas below $3 dollars per gallon.

Gas prices in 15 states have already fallen below $3, with some stations in Indiana already selling gas at $2.99 and under.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.24 per gallon. AAA says the current average price in central Indiana is $3.15 per gallon.

Report: Freelancing at record high

About 39% of the u-s workforce freelanced this year, up from 36% in 2021, according to new numbers from Upwork.

Upwork’s study shows that more than 40% of Gen Z professionals freelanced this year.

The study found that 81% of freelancers chose the option to have more control over their careers and 73% of them said that perceptions of freelancing as a career are becoming more positive.

Study: Facebook mom groups stressing women out

New research from Pepperdine University confirms with science what many of us have already experienced or suspected—that the longer women spend on mom-focused social media sites, the higher their stress levels become.

The study found that moms going into online spaces have thousands of voices weighing in on their choices and it becomes overwhelming. Researchers suggest moms dabble — but don’t dwell — in online mom groups.