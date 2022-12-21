Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Delta Airlines to introduce free wif-fi

Getting online at 25,000 feet is about to get a lot easier.

Delta Airlines will roll out free wi-fi, with service available on part of its fleet as soon as early 2023, according to “The Wall Street Journal.”

Internet access has become a key amenity for travelers, but it can lead to headaches and complaints when it doesn’t work as expected.

Tesla worth less than Exxon after stock plunges

Tesla is now worth less than Exxon as stock plunges toward its worst month, quarter, and year in history.

Tesla stock is now at its lowest point so far this year as investors worry about slowing electric vehicle adoption and CEO Elon Musk’s time spent on Twitter.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” ranks as most beloved holiday movie

Nearly 80 years after its release, the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is still the most beloved holiday movie, according to 43% of Americans.

Streaming media platform Plex and survey taker OnePoll say other top movies watched this season include “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Home Alone,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

American movie lovers say classic TV shows like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” bring them lots of holiday cheer.