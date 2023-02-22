Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Spring break prices rising as more travelers book trips

Spring break travel demand is picking up, driving up airfare and hotel rates.

Travel app “Hopper” said in a report last week that domestic airfare is averaging $264 a round trip for March and April, up 20% from a year ago

60 percent expect to spend $500 or more on their spring break escapes this year, while 33 percent anticipate spending over $1,000.

Travelers can save hundreds of dollars if they avoid popular travel days like holidays and Sunday return flights.

Instagram launching ‘quiet mode’ feature for kids

Instagram has launched a new tool, quiet mode, to help users focus when they need to the most and to encourage people to set boundaries with friends and followers.

Dayna Geldwert, head of global policy programs at Instagram explained.

More restaurants offering subscriptions

Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure steady revenue and customer visits.

Some offer unlimited drinks or free delivery for a monthly fee. Others will bring out your favorite appetizer each time you visit.

NPR says the subscriptions cost anymore from seven dollars to 130 dollars a month depending on what is involved.

Fast furniture vs. quality furniture

By age 28, you should no longer have cheap furniture in your home, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 general population Americans asked respondents about “fast furniture” — furniture that is inexpensive, mass-produced, and designed to be quickly assembled and replaced.

Commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by OnePoll, respondents think fast furniture has a two-year lifespan.

Stocks had their worst day of the year Tuesday.

Walmart and Home Depot both said it’s going to be a tough year.

Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting will be released today.

Starbucks launching oil-infused coffee

Starbucks is launching olive oil-infused coffee in Italy, with plans for a U.S. launch this spring.

The new “oleato” line is the brainchild of CEO Howard Schultz, who is stepping down in April.

The initial drinks will infuse olive oil into Starbucks’ café latte, iced shaken espresso, and cold foam.