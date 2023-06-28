Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Buyer may save 200 David’s Bridal stores

David’s Bridal is in talks with a potential buyer for some of the company’s assets, a deal that would save thousands of jobs and almost 200 stores across the retailer’s portfolio.

The wedding dress retailer confirmed to the Business Journal that it is in “advanced discussions with an interested bidder.”

The bid would save approximately 7,000 employees and nearly 195 stores, according to David’s Bridal.

The company did not name the bidder.

FDA approves Roche Alzheimer’s treatment

A new Alzheimer’s treatment is on the horizon. Drug company Roche, which has its U.S. headquarters in Indianapolis, says the FDA approved its diagnostic tool that tests cerebrospinal fluid to detect Alzheimer’s.

Company using AI to find better drugs for people

Artificial intelligence is being used in medicine. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is using AI to find drugs for very complex diseases.

Report: Remote work making Americans less productive

Americans are lazy, and getting lazier. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says work from home is an economic headwind and workers are losing productivity.

Meanwhile, in the return to the office, men are going back in far higher numbers than women.

Pepsi launches Cola-flavored ketchup

A Cola infused ketchup will debut at some Major League Baseball stadiums on July 4.

The sauce is infused with a variety of ingredients such as smoked tomatoes, and a blend of spices including cinnamon, thyme, oregano and paprika.