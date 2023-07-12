Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

June inflation report out this morning

The consumer price index, which indicates what what Americans pay for gas, food, and housing, will be released Wednesday morning.

The results are expected to show inflation continuing to ease.

Bank of America accused of opening fake accounts

Bank of America is being accused of opening fake accounts and charging illegal junk fees.

Some of the charges are reminiscent of the Wells Fargo scandal last decade that involved opening millions of bank accounts without customer’s permission.

Bank of America will be on the hook to pay the agencies and the customers who were harmed over $250 million in total.

Judge allows Microsoft to close Activision deal

Microsoft can close its $75 billion acquisition of Activision, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, delivering a major setback to the Biden administration’s attempt to rein in big mergers.

The deal would combine Microsoft’s Xbox videogaming business with the publisher of popular franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

Poll: Third of Americans can go without phones this summer

Nearly a third of Americans can go without their phones this entire summer.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of tech care company Asurion, found that just 27% of boomers would be willing to spend the summer without their devices — fewer than any other age group.