Wednesday’s business headlines

Meta has rolled out the first feature update to Threads since its launch earlier this month. The company introduced a “follows” tab that will presumably make it easier for users to see who is following them.

Users will also be able to access a translate button to read text in other languages.

Federal regulators crack down on robocalls

U.S. regulators announced a nationwide crackdown to stop illegal robocalls and telemarketing calls.

The crackdown, known as operation stop scam calls, involves the Federal Trade Commission and 101 other federal and state law enforcement authorities.

Authorities also want to stop “lead generators” that trick consumers, such as by offering free rewards or job interviews, into providing personal information that can be sold to telemarketers and “consent” to receive unwanted solicitations.

In-N-out bans masks for employees

Fast food giant In-N-out is banning employees in five states from wearing masks, unless they have a medical note.

Employees in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Colorado will be affected the policy, which is slated to start on Aug. 14, per the memo.

The only states that are exceptions to the new policy are California and Oregon.

Microsoft shares close at record high

Microsoft shares closed at a record after the company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service.

Microsoft’s copilot subscription service adds AI to the company’s popular office products such as Word, Excel and Teams. It will cost an additional $30 per month.

2 in 3 dog owners say their pets couldn’t survive without them

According to a new survey, two in three dog owners claim their dogs “could never survive in the wild” without them.

Commissioned by Now Fresh and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found the average person believes their pup could only take care of themselves for a maximum of two days. A third give their dogs less than a single day.

Many said their dogs live a life of luxury compared to their ancestors.