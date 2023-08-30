Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Bila Solar picks Indianapolis for new headquarters

Bila Solar of Singapore will set up its U.S. shop in Indianapolis. Specifically, it will build lightweight solar modules locally.

The light weight and thinness of the modules enable them to be used in various applications, like commercial and industrial roofs, waterproof roofs, vehicles for solar power, and off-grid use.

It’s a $35 million investment and the facility will offer 240 jobs. It’s on South White River Parkway East and production will begin next year. Job openings below 9m for the first time since March 2021

Apple likely unveiling new iPhones September 12

Apple sent invites for a Sept. 12 launch event where a new iPhone 15 is expected. The new iPhone models, likely branded as the iPhone 15, are expected to use a USB-C charging port, which means owners would have to buy a new charger. Some of the new devices Apple debuts could be made of titanium, according to reports.

Oil companies evacuating platforms for Idalia

Chevron said it evacuated staff from three U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms while Kinder Morgan planned to shut a petroleum pipeline, as the energy companies braced for hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia strengthened over the Gulf of Mexico en route to Florida’s gulf coast, forcing evacuations in low-lying coastal areas expected to be swamped when the powerful storm hits today.

Stocks had a third straight winning day. Despite the gains, the three major indexes still remain on pace for losses in August.