Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

FDA RECOMMENDS PULLING OVER-THE-COUNTER COLD REMEDIES

A main component of over-the-counter cold medicines, like Nyquil, Phenylephrine according to an FDA Panel doesn’t actually work.

The Panel could begin a process of forcing manufacturers, like the makers of Sudafed and Mucinex, to reformulate many different cough and cold products.

A total of $1.8 million has been spent on products containing the chemical compound in 2022, according to the FDA.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 has just been released and both AT&T and T-Mobile are offering the new iPhone for free to new customers.

The promotional intensity signals not only the sense of urgency for holiday season sales but will test just how much the carriers take on in their hunt for subscriber growth.

Dish’s cellular service Boost Infinite has debuted a $60 membership with free annual iPhone upgrades.

ONLINE PRICES PLUNGE BY THE MOST IN 3 YEARS

Rapidly falling prices greeted online shoppers in August, marking a positive sign in the fight against inflation.

E-Commerce prices decreased 3.2% year over year in August, said Adobe Analytics on Tuesday. That’s the biggest annual drop in 40 months.

40% OF PET OWNERS WOULD TAKE A LOWER SALARY TO Work at home and stay with their pets

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of PetMeds claims pet owner’s significant source of stress is leaving their pets at home.

OnePoll’s survey claims out of the 2,000 pet owners surveyed, 44% of respondents express worries about their pets experiencing separation anxiety.

Pet owners begin to miss their pets after 37 minutes apart on average. The pets enter their owners’ thoughts 13 times throughout the day.