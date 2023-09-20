Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Auto parts makers report $38B in revenue at risk with UAW strike

Makers of auto parts that supply all three of the big Detroit car makers risk more than $38 billion of revenue should the strikes by the United Auto Workers expand.

At least 76 companies supply the big three with everything a car needs. They supply everything from steering systems, axles, and electronics.

Southwest pilots strike looms

A pilots strike at Southwest Airlines is looming, according to an exclusive report from The Street.

Southwest and the Southwest Airlines Pillot Association have been negotiating for nearly four years.

Southwest is the last major airline to not come to an agreement with its pilots.

Disney to invest $60B to expand parks

Disney plans to expand its theme parks, cruise lines, and resorts. Over the next decade, the company plans to spend $60 billion for these expansions.

Disney said it would give priority to projects that could generate strong returns; this would include both U.S. and international parks and cruises.

Disney’s “Frozen” and Wakanda from “Black Panther” franchises could be brought to life by this expansion.

DoorDash expands alcohol delivery partnership

DoorDash is expanding its alcohol delivery partnership with Aldi to 1,200 stores in 21 states.

Both companies have worked together since earlier this year and said in a release that their latest effort will offer “safe, age-verified” alcohol delivery to 80% of DoorDash customers.

Holiday hiring estimates at lowest level in 15 years

America’s retailers are expected to add 410,000 seasonal positions for this year’s holiday shopping season.

According to an estimate from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, this would mark the industry’s lowest seasonal hiring total since 2008.

Amazon intends to recruit 250,000 additional employees for the holiday season. Doing so would mark an additional 67% increase compared to previous years.

Target said on Tuesday that it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers and implement discounts as early as October.