INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

JOB OPENINGS ROSE UNEXPECTEDLY IN AUGUST

An estimated 9.61 million jobs have opened in August, according to a Jolts Survey. The biggest increases in postings were jobs such as professional business services and finance.

63% OF WORKERS TO ASK FOR RAISE

63% of U.S. workers plan to ask for raises by year-end, citing economic uncertainty and heavy workloads as the primary factors. This is according to the Robert Half 2024 salary guide.

The company’s Brandi Britton says salary is top of mind for American workers due to inflation.

“We’re all feeling it. It’s What’s driving workers to ask for a raise, but it’s a two-way street in that it’s also impacting employers just as much.” said Britton in a statement.

Britton also says companies that can’t match salaries are offering hybrid remote office work.

NETFLIX TO RAISE PRICES AFTER ACTORS STRIKE ENDS

Netflix plans to raise prices of its ad-free service a few months after the continuing Hollywood actor strike ends, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report didn’t say how much Netflix will raise prices or when they take effect. Netflix has declined to comment. Over the past year or so, costs of major ad-free streaming services have gone up by 25%.

APPELEBEE’S TO BRING BACK DOLLARITAS

Applebee’s brings back the Dollarita for limited time. Applebee’s last ran the Dollar Magarita promotion three years ago.

WALLETHUB: INDIANAPOLIS HAS 5TH CHEAPEST BEER IN U.S.

According to a new WalletHub survey, Indianapolis ranks fifth cheapest beer in the nation. Three of the top five cheapest were in Texas.

In terms of a foodie city, Indianapolis ranks 43 with Orlando topping the list.