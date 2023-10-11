Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

USPS proposes another stamp price increase

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing new stamp prices for 2024.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a First Class mail Forever Stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

If approved, the new prices would take effect on Jan. 21, 2024.

Amazon Prime shoppers snap up low-cost deals

Amazon’s Prime Days event kicked off with price-conscious shoppers mostly snapping up deals on low-cost kitchen gadgets and apparel rather than splurging on big-ticket items.

Customers spent an average of $38 during the event’s first eight hours, up 2% from last year, according to Attain, a research firm that harvests data from credit card transactions.

Amazon monitors browsing so it can offer targeted deals later.

Study: Debt takes a toll on mental health

Debt stress is real and pervasive, leaving many feeling like they’re drowning in debt and depression.

In fact, 77% of American households are dealing with some form of debt.

A new survey by Forbes Advisor found that debt puts a strain on relationships, negatively impacts sleep, and leads to depression.

Walmart expanding virtual healthcare

Walmart will expand online primary care benefits as part of its employee health insurance plan to its workers in 28 U.S. states.

As part of the expansion, which kicks off this week, employees can access virtual care options, including digestive health and physical therapy as well as a few diagnostic tests at home, starting early next year.

Google looking to ditch passwords forever

Google is looking to make passwords obsolete by prompting users to create passkeys to unlock accounts and devices with a fingerprint, face scan, or pin number.

The company unveiled support for passkeys in May but announced in a blog post that the technology will now become the go-to option during password creation.