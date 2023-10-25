Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

UAW STRIKE EXPANDS TO TEXAS GM PLANT

Workers at the GM Arlington Plant have walked off the site, about 5,000 workers joined the picket line from the plant.

GM builds the highly profitable Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Big SUV’s at Arlington.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS THREATEN STRIKE

American Airlines flight attendant union ramps up a strike threat ahead of holiday season.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants has been in negotiations with American Airlines since Feb. 2019.

The board of directors of the Association will meet on Nov. 17 to approve a request from the union’s negotiating committee to move closer to strike.

41 STATES SUE META AND INSTAGRAM

Indiana, along with 41 other states, are suing Meta alleging that the tech giant harms children by building addictive features into Instagram and Facebook.

The lawsuits are the culmination of a 2021 investigation into claims that Meta contributes to Mental Health issues among young people. They do this by misleading them about safety features and the prevalence of harmful content.

Meta spokesperson made a statement that the company is disappointed that the states filed suit instead of working with the company on solutions.

BANANAS COULD GO EXTINCT DUE TO FUNGUS OUTBREAK

Scientists warn that the most popular type of banana could be on the brink of extinction. This is due to a diseases outbreak infecting the fruit.

The Cavendish banana, the supermarket variety that comprises nearly half of all banana’s human consume, is being infected by a fungal infection called Panama Disease.

The fungus starves the banana of food and water, killing the plant.

STARBUCKS UNVEILS HOLIDAY CUP LINEUP

Starbucks officially releases its holiday cup line up ahead of the winter season.

The line includes iridescent, geometric, and color changing cups this year. They will be in stores soon and cost between $5 and $28.