Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

LILLY strikes DEAL TO ADD GENE-EDITED MEDICINES

Eli Lilly and company is acquiring Beam Therapeutics opt-in rights to three Verve Therapeutics gene-editing therapies for cardiovascular conditions.

The total cost of this is $250 million.

Eli Lilly has signaled its growing interest in genetic medicines as of late for cardiovascular conditions.

colleges facing financial threats over protests

College administrators remain unsure on how to respond to pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Several of these institutions are reportedly facing pressure from powerful financial backers over what they see as a lack of condemnation of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Cornell, Columbia University, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania are facing financial threats and direct cut off from influential donors.

The collages could all lost millions in donations.

use of freelancers increasing

The use of freelancers is on the rise in the U.S.

Harvard Business Review says 20% of U.S. work is done by freelancers.

The shift to freelancers allows firms to save on headcount and employee costs.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH to FOCUS ITS MARKETING on sports, concerts

Anheuser-Busch will focus its marketing on events like football and concerts, which it has targeted often in the past, as it looks to lift lagging sales of Bud Light.

It’s a part of the company’s strategy to avoid political backlash as declining Bud Light sales hit its bottom line.

Chili’s USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE to drive customer loyalty

Chili’s is using artificial intelligence to simplify the guest feedback collection and analytics process. As a result, A.I. will then make recommendations for areas to improve across restaurant locations.