Wednesday’s business headlines

STAMP PRICES INCREASING

The price of stamps is going up again in 2024. The price increase for a first class mail forever stamp from 66 to 68 cents, which will take effect Jan. 21.

Package shipping costs are also expected to go up by nearly 6%.

AMERICAN WORKPLACE TREND: “CAREER CUSHIONING”

The unpredictability of the state of American workplaces continues to be on the minds of workers.

The response to this instability of job security has made a workplace trend called “Career Cushioning.”

Workers are setting up plan B initiatives, so that if they should be downsized by their companies, they’re prepared for it.

HIGH FOOD PRICES PREDICTED FOR NEXT YEAR

High food prices in recent years have prompted farmers to plant more crops, but consumers are set to face tighter supplies well into 2024. This is amid adverse El Nino weather, export restrictions, and higher biofuel mandates.

Global wheat, corn, and soybean prices, after several years of strong gains, are headed for losses in 2023 on easing Black Sea bottlenecks and fears of global recession.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO INTRODUCING ADS

Amazon Prime video will introduce commercials to subscribers next month. Subscribers to the service, included in Prime, can pay an additional $2.99 per month to avoid ads.

FALLING IN LOVE AT THE AIRPORT

Business Insider says young TikTokers have begun posting videos theorizing that the airport, a place both drab and yet buzzing with energy, somehow makes other travelers seem irresistible.

Dating experts and therapists break down the phenomenon known as an “Airport Crush.”