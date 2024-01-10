Wednesday’s business headlines

LILLY WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG, ZEPBOUND, IN HIGH DEMAND

Lilly CEO David Ricks says weight-loss drug Zepbound weekly prescriptions hit 25,000 in December. Ricks says they may not be enough to meet demand.

Ricks declined to provide details on how much Zepbound Lilly can produce now or to forecast 2024 demand and eventual supply.

BOEING CEO SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ACKNOWLEDGE MISTAKES

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said the company needs to acknowledge its mistake as it reels from a door-plug failure that has resulted in roughly 170 of its planes being grounded.

Calhoun said Boeing engineers are poring over information in search of clues of what went wrong. Officials at the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the incident and have said it is too soon to determine whether a manufacturing flaw might have led to the Alaska Plane’s blowout.

HONDA REVEALS NEW ELECTRIC CONCEPT CARS

Honda revealed two concept cars as a preview for a new lineup of electrified vehicles that will begin arriving in North America in 2026.

The concept models are called the “Space-Hub” and “Saloon.”

META ROLLS OUT NEW SETTINGS FOR TEEN USERS

Meta rolled out new settings for teen Facebook and Instagram users. The Parent company of those social media platforms said the new policies will add to its existing slate of more than 30 well-being and parental oversight tools aimed at protecting young users.

The new features include content restrictions and hiding search results for terms related to self-harm and suicide.

PET PARENTS SAY THEY SEE THEMSELVES IN ANIMALS

The survey from OnePoll and Basepaws of 2,000 pet owners revealed that 65% believe they adopted themselves in pet form due to the overwhelming number of similarities.

Four in ten said they share personality traits or hobbies. Cat owners were slightly more likely to say they “Adopted themselves in pet form,” compared to dog owners.