Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Judge blocks JetBlue-Spirit merger

Spirit Airlines shares plunge after a judge blocks the JetBlue merger. The ruling outlined several concerns, including increased fares for flyers, particularly for discount Airlines Spirit’s customers and significant debt for JetBlue.

The U.S. Justice Department sued in March to halt the deal, marking the first time in more than 20 years that the government has sought to block a U.S. airline merger.

Novartis CEO questions pandemic preps

the CEO of pharmaceutical firm Novartis, told CNBC he didn’t believe there had been much improvement in preparedness for pandemics in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

He said there’s been little to no government investment in research and other plans to minimize the impact of a pandemic.

Supreme Court skips Apple-Epic games lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the Apple versus Epic Games lawsuits. The two have been suing each other over the 30% fees that Apple charges companies to be listed on its app store.

EV performance in cold weather

This week has been one of the big tests for how electric vehicles do in widespread cold weather. Turns out they didn’t test well.

Some electric vehicle owners in Chicago are facing an additional handful of problems as they deal with long lines at charging stations and reduced battery life.

A 2019 study of five EV’s by AAA found that cold temperatures can temporarily reduce EV range by more than 40% when drivers use interior heaters.