Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

boeing facing further scrutiny for technical issues

A Boeing 757 lost its front tire as the aircraft was preparing to depart for an international flight over the weekend.

The plane was headed to Colombia from Atlanta. Meanwhile, Alaska CEO told the Washington Post that they have found many loose bolts of Boeing jets.

irs looking to streamline tax services

The IRS says it will redesign and simplify the long and often complicated notices it sends to taxpayers every year.

The notices have been previously “criticized as too long, filled with complex legal jargon, and difficult to understand.”

turbotax told to change marketing language

Federal regulators have ruled that Intuit, the maker of tax-filing software TurboTax, must stop marketing its services as free.

About two-thirds of taxpayers did not qualify for the free service. The FTC says unless they are free to everyone are clearly disclosed that TurboTax can’t say the tax software is free.

huge data breach threatens billions’ security

One of the largest data breaches to date could compromise billions of accounts worldwide.

It’s called “Mother of all Breaches” the massive leak revealed 26 billion records, including popular sites like LinkedIn, Snapchat, Venmo, Adobe and X. The compromised data includes more than just login credentials, according to experts. Much of it is “sensitive,” making it “valuable for malicious actors,” according to Cybernews, who discovered the breach.

netflix looking to broadcasting live entertainment

Netflix is ramping up its investments in live programming with a new deal for WWE wrestling rights.

The company said its priorities include broadening its entertainment offerings, form live events to sports-related content and games, as well as expanding its advertising business. The streaming giant added 13.1 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.