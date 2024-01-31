Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

AMAZON NOW SHOWING ADS ON STREAMING SERVICE

Amazon has officially joined the ranks of companies with ads on their streaming services.

Users watching Prime Video content in the U.S. began automatically having “limited” ads on Monday.

American users must now fork over a $2.99 monthly fee to get an ad-free Prime Video streaming experience instead of the default with them. That is in addition to the $14.99 they owe Amazon each month.

JUDGE BLOCKS MUSK $55 BILLION PAYOUT

Elon Musk was set to bring $56 billion in annual compensation, but a judge turned it down.

The pay package was tied to the performance of Tesla stock last year. However, a judge said the huge pay day was a result of Musk being too close to the Tesla board.

Musk doesn’t accept a salary at Tesla and his wealth is tied up in shares of the various companies he runs.

CARNIVAL WAVES GOODBYE TO THE RED SEA

Carnival is rerouting 12 cruise ships around the Red Sea. Carnival said it has not seen an impact on booking trends due to the Red Sea situation and has no other Red Sea transits until Nov. 2024.

STUDY SAYS UNPLUGGING FROM WORK HARDER THAN EVER

A new study says you truly can’t unplug from work.

A study in the journal of applied psychology highlights what many employees have felt for some time, unplugging from work, messages and emails has unfortunately become a thing of the past.

The more employees detached in the evening, the more shame they felt at work the next morning.

Drone video shows the first-ever view of live newborn Great White Shark.

No one has ever been able to pinpoint where they are born, nor has anyone seen a newborn baby shark alive. The shark was filmed at the coast of Santa Barbara, California in July 2023.