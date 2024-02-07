Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Wednesday’s business headlines

Wednesday’s business headlines

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indianapolis experiencing good growth

Indianapolis had a good showing in the Milken Institute’s “Best Performing Cities” report, as well as the Think Tank pointed out that Indy had a 7.2% job growth between 2021-2022.

U.S. consumer debt swells over 2023

Credit card delinquencies surged more than 50% in 2023 as total consumer debt swelled to $17.5 trillion.

Toyota charges up for EV SUV production

Toyota announced it is pouring another $1.3 billion into its flagship Georgetown, Kentucky, plant, where it will begin producing a new all-electric SUV.

New financial aid forms causing problems

The new financial aid forms rolled out by education departments have been wrought with problems, leaving many parents and students unsure of what aid they qualify for.

10% of Americans don’t know their partner’s salary

One in ten Americans don’t know their partner’s salary, according to new research. Almost 1 in 5 aren’t sure how much their partner has in their savings, what their credit score is, or what they spend the most money on.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits...
Entertainment /
4 bolts were missing from...
National News /
Diapers and baby formula are...
International News /
Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera...
Hispanic Culture /
Adult dancers in Washington want...
National News /
SB I-65 closed near Lebanon...
Local News /
Nikki Haley loses Nevada’s GOP...
National News /
ISP: Man struck and killed...
Local News /