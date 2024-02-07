Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indianapolis experiencing good growth

Indianapolis had a good showing in the Milken Institute’s “Best Performing Cities” report, as well as the Think Tank pointed out that Indy had a 7.2% job growth between 2021-2022.

U.S. consumer debt swells over 2023

Credit card delinquencies surged more than 50% in 2023 as total consumer debt swelled to $17.5 trillion.

Toyota charges up for EV SUV production

Toyota announced it is pouring another $1.3 billion into its flagship Georgetown, Kentucky, plant, where it will begin producing a new all-electric SUV.

New financial aid forms causing problems

The new financial aid forms rolled out by education departments have been wrought with problems, leaving many parents and students unsure of what aid they qualify for.

10% of Americans don’t know their partner’s salary

One in ten Americans don’t know their partner’s salary, according to new research. Almost 1 in 5 aren’t sure how much their partner has in their savings, what their credit score is, or what they spend the most money on.