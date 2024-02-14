Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Amazon being sued over Prime Video fee

Amazon is getting sued over its Prime Video fee hike. A recently proposed class-action lawsuit is asking the e-commerce giant to fork over $5 million to compensate users who were “deceived” by Amazon’s flip-flopping on ads.

Number of farms in America shrinks

The number of farms in American is shrinking as growers get older and producing crops gets a lot more expensive.

Lyft stock soars

Lyft soar has soared thanks to Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and layoffs, with rides to stadiums for music tours and sporting events growing more than 35% in 2023.

Airbnb getting rid of cleaning fees

Airbnb is making progress to get ride of those hated cleaning fees, as nearly 40% of listings no longer charge for cleaning.

Fewer Americans dining out for Valentine’s Day

It’s becoming increasingly cheaper for Americans to eat at home instead of dining out. Prices for groceries are up 1.2% year over year, while the price of food consumed at restaurants is up 5.1%