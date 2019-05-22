INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

American Airlines

American Airlines is dropping fees for some oversized items.

Sports, music gear, bikes and surfboards will be $30 for domestic flights instead of $150.

The changes go into effect immediately.

Dementia

A blood test can predict dementia.

But the trouble is there is no cure.

But the hope is with this test they can identify the people who are best to enroll in drug studies and that will help speed the development of therapies.

152 million people are predicted to develop the illness by 2050.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters will start renting clothes.

It will launch this summer an $88 a month service, where consumers can borrow six items from the store to rent for a certain period of time.

The Wall Street Journal says that Urban Outfitters will pay for shipping and cleaning of the garments.

BP and climate change

BP shareholders overwhelmingly approved a climate resolution on Tuesday backed by investors.

It calls for the oil and gas company to meet the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Over 99% of shareholders voted Tuesday in favor of the resolution.