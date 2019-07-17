INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

CBD plant

A California-based CBD company could soon establish operations in southern Indiana.

One Southern Indiana, the economic development organization and Chamber of Commerce for Clark and Floyd counties, says The Layn USA has signed an agreement for a proposed $52 million CBD manufacturing facility.

But it’s not a done deal yet, it is also looking at locations in Kentucky and Colorado.

The project, the company, would have the capacity to process a minimum of 5,000 tons of hemp biomass a year.

AI companies

Dell and Microsoft are putting million of dollars into smaller companies that are developing artificial intelligence.

Some of these companies improve efficiency, privacy and compliance and manage their workforces.

Dell and Microsoft give the companies money to help them grow and then may use their technology in their businesses.

Vaping company

The head of the most popular e-cigarette brand has apologized to parents whose children have become hooked on vaping.

The CEO of Juul told CNBC that he would tell parents he is sorry their child is using their products because it is not intended for them.

Juul has had exponential growth since its founding in 2015 and is now valued at more than $21 billion, claiming 76% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.

Free beer

An alcohol brand will reward you with free beer for life if you can find its pop-up store located in the middle of a U.S. national forest.

This competition is launching on social media and Busch will slowly release clues on its Twitter account.

The final clue will be released on July 19 and the pop-up opens on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.