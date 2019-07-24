INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Big tech

The Department of Justice is taking a long look at big tech.

The DOJ did not cite any specific companies but said it is looking at search, social media and e-commerce.

That means Google, Facebook and Amazon are likely the targets.

All the big tech names fell in overnight trading on the news.

USDA farmers

The USDA announced a $16 million funding opportunity to support veteran farmers and ranchers.

This is part of the 2014 Farm bill expanded to reach veterans.

The goal for applicants of these grants is to empower and support their agricultural community with education, training, demonstrations and conferences on farming and agribusiness and by increasing access to USDA’s programs and services.

UPS

UPS will start delivering packages seven days a week.

This follows the same move at FedEx as the two package giants battle to control the nonstop demands of online shopping.

UPS is also teaming up with CVS, Michaels Crafts and Advance Auto Parts to use as many as 12,000 stores for pickup and drop off of their packages.

And its applied to the FAA for drone delivery.

Money

Nearly 60% of Americans constantly worry about money and almost half believe that their financial struggles have prevented them from reaching life milestones as soon as they’d hoped.

That’s according to new research from H&R Block that looks at the implications of some of the biggest financial life stages: getting married, starting a family and becoming a homeowner.

Fifty percent of new parents wish they would have felt more financially prepared prior to the arrival of their first child.