INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

College rank

Indiana colleges did well on the latest Princeton Review list.

Rose Hulman stood out for its career placement and career services.

Wabash College was high for its alumni network.

Purdue and Notre Dame were among the best values and IU got high marks for its green campus.

The athletic facilities at Purdue and ranked 5th in the country, IU ranked no. 42 on the top 50 game design undergrad programs.

Indiana schools not on the 2020 list include Ball State, Indiana State University, USI and UE.

Midwest Airlines

Midwest Express Airlines is another step closer to providing flights.

It has reached an agreement with Maine-based Elite Airways.

The first flights would likely be between Milwaukee and Portland, Maine.

Flights could launch by the end of the year, according to a press release.

Disney streaming

Disney just gave a lot more information about its new streaming service.

Called Disney Plus, it will cost $12.99 a month and launch Nov. 12

That’s for the bundle with Hulu and ESPN.

The basic streaming is $6.99.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says nothing is more important than getting this right.

Walgreens

Walgreens is closing 200 stores.

It did not say which stores will close, nor did it give a timeline.

The closings come after a review of each store’s performance.