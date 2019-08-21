INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Cost of living

It costs $1,813 on average to live in Indianapolis.

Move.org says that includes rent, food, utilities and internet.

The cost of living in Indianapolis was the 43rd highest in the nation.

Legal betting

The Indiana Gaming Commission is expected to approve the state’s sports wagering regulations on Aug. 28. That would pave the way to begin legal sports betting at Indiana’s casinos.

It’s among 15 states that have authorized legal sports betting in the wake of a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling that overturned a decades-old law that prohibited betting on sports anywhere in the U.S. except in Nevada.

Southern Indiana casinos are planning to offer sports betting soon.

Football is the most popular sport among U.S. gamblers.

UPS

UPS won’t be applying additional surcharges to U.S. residential deliveries this holiday season.

An industry analyst says the company will be offsetting the revenue loss by creating a longer peak season.

The shipper credits the move to cost savings from newly created operating efficiency with its expanded air freight network.

In 2018, UPS tacked on a 28 cent peak delivery surcharge for ground and an extra 99 cents for air shipments.

Apple Card

Apple Car, a high-tech credit card, is now available to everyone in the U.S.

The card launched a few weeks ago but was only available to a limited number of users.

If you’re interested, you can apply for Apple Card through the Wallet app that preinstalled on the iPhone and even though it’ll take some time for the physical, titanium card to arrive, you can start using the virtual card right away.