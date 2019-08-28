INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Health care

How much do Indiana residents spend on health care?

The Senior List says a Hoosier will spend $6,043 on average.

The list also says the most common surgery is the caesarian section for birth and the cost in Texas is between $9 and $10,000.

Verizon robocalls

Verizon said it has already helped its customers avoid 1.5 billion robocalls this year.

It began auto-enrolling customers in its free call filter after recent Federal Communication Commission ruling gave phone carriers more authority to block spam calls.

The app will block calls from any number reported as fraudulent and forward them to voicemail.

Amazon food prices

Amazon appears to be cutting prices at Whole Foods again.

Morgan Stanley says Whole Foods prices are down roughly 2.5% on average from last year.

Amazon hiked prices on groceries earlier this year.

Smart doorbell

Starting Wednesday, though, if you’re a user Google’s Nest Hello doorbell, you can take advantage of a new feature – package detection capability that will notify you when a delivery has been dropped off at your front door. You can also get another notification when it’s picked up.

Nest Hello users in the U.S. who also have a Nest Aware subscription can take advantage of the new feature through the paid subscription offering. Nest Aware continuously records video from doorbell 24/7 for up to 30 days.