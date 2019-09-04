INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Teacher pay

Indiana teachers are paid about 20% less than the average worker.

That was the 24th lowest pay gap among states.

Business.org says the average Hoosier state teacher was paid $36,600 and the average Indiana worker is paid $45,000 a year.

Financial literacy

The nonprofit American Public Education Foundation points to a nation in crisis with regard to our schools’s failure to prepare and educate K-12 students in personal finance and decision-making.

In the report, Indiana got a “b” grade.

Indiana requires that all its students achieve financial literacy education high school standards by the end of 12th grade.

Being financially illiterate is connected to more government dependence, debt and even suicide.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh is expanding to Indianapolis. Prime members can now shop ultrafast one and two-hour delivery from a selection of tens of thousands of Amazon bestsellers, including an assortment of quality produce and groceries plus Amazon devices, electronics, health and personal care, home and kitchen, toys and more.

Prime members can access Amazon Fresh for $14.99 per month as an add-on to their Prime membership and take advantage of unlimited free two-hour delivery on orders of $35 or more, or one-hour delivery for a small fee.

This announcement follows the introduction of Ultrafast delivery of Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime now to Indianapolis customers in June 2018.

Bahamas tourism

Bahamas tourism could be impacted for years.

One slight positive for tourism is that the storm hit the areas where there are not as many hotel rooms.

The Bahamas is the most tourism-dependent economy in the Caribbean and tourism accounts for 60% of the Bahamas’ $9 billion economy.