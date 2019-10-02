INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Southwest deals

Southwest Airlines is back with another big winter sale, offering one-way fares out of Indianapolis and some are below $100.

Some of the deals with one-way tickets less than $100 are to Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta and Denver.

The holidays are blocked out but travel is from November to February.

UPS

UPS has beat out rivals Amazon and Alphabet to recieve the U.S. government’s first full approval to operate a drone fleet to deliver packages.

The unit is immediately doubling the number of drone flights it does for its flagship customer, Raleigh, North Carolina’s WakeMed Health and Hospitals, where it ferries blood and tissue samples around the campus.

UPS believes they will have 200 drone deliveries a day to start.

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he is ready to “go to the mat” with the government over potential regulation.

Zuckerberg was specifically addressing a question about US presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has called for large tech companies like Facebook to be broken up.

Warren responded saying the bigger problem is not addressing companies that engage in anticompetitive behavior and privacy violations.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing is the U.S. took a scary drop in August, reigniting fears of a recession.

Factory activity was the lowest level in a decade.

That means job numbers we get Wednesday and through the rest of the week will be even more crucial.