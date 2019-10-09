INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Sprint, T-Mobile

The FCC is poised to bless the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile with a formal “yes” vote expected soon.

This even as states have filed suit to stop it.

On Oct. 2, Florida joined six other states that have settled claims with the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers. The settlement calls for Sprint to sell its prepaid mobile brands and certain spectrum to Dish Network.

GM strike

The GM – UAW strike has gone on long enough that auto suppliers are now being impacted.

The auto supplier trade organization said it is aware of more than 100 supplier companies “enacting some form of temporary layoffs” of up to 12,000 U.S. salaried and hourly employees.

These are the companies that make steering products, seating and other products put into cars and trucks.

Boeing 737 Max

The Boeing 737 Max could be delayed even more.

The Wall Street Journal reports the European Air-Safety regulator has indicated it wants more testing on the flight control computers.

The latest delay could mean the aircraft won’t fly till spring at the earliest.

Schools and vaping

School districts across the nation are waging war with JUUL Labs – this time in the courts.

School districts in New York, Missouri and Kansas, as well as possibly Oklahoma and New Mexico, banned together to file a coordinated package of litigation Monday against the e-cigarette maker.

The school districts say they are forced to expend personnel and financial resources to deal with the daily onslaught of vaping incidents.