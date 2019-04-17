Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Indiana business competitiveness

Indiana ranked as the third best state for business competitiveness.

The American Legislative Executive Council says the state is only beaten by Utah and North Dakota.

The states that fared best had lower taxes and regulations and were easier places to set up and maintain business.

Sprint, T-Mobile

The Sprint and T-Mobile merger may be falling apart.

The Wall Street Journal says it’s facing opposition as its currently structured.

Sprint and T-Mobile say they need to merge to compete against AT&T and Verizon and be positioned for 5G technology.

Ecuador

Ecuador has been hit with 40 million cyber attacks since Julian Assange’s arrest.

The webpages of the South American country’s public institutions, including the Office of President Lenin Moreno, have been targeted in the attacks.

In a statement made by an official Monday, they believe this is the result of stripping Wikileaks founder of his political asylum.

Microsoft

Microsoft says its datacenters will use 60% renewable energy by 2020.

It will seek to surpass 70 % by 2023, in part with a new “data-driven” cloud initiative that will employ internet of things devices, Blockchain technology and AI to monitor performance and “streamline” the reuse, resale and recycling of datacenter hardware.