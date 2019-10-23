INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Verizon, Disney +

Verizon will offer all new and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, new Fios home internet customers and new 5G home internet customers a year of Disney+ for free.

Disney+ launches Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month.

Sports betting

Sports betting could soon become a $19 billion per year business in the United States.

The consulting firm Activate said mobile betting will be the key for sports betting to reach its full potential.

The sports betting industry would make money from advertising, sponsorships, media rights and data licensing tied to sports gambling as well as revenue that may come from partnering with or running sportsbooks.

FDA, tobacco

The FDA, for the first time ever, will allow a tobacco company to advertise products as less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

The agency authorized Swedish Match to say eight of its General Snus smokeless tobacco products “puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema and chronic bronchitis” than smoking.

Boeing reports

Boeing shuffled the ranks of top management, replacing the head of its jetliner business Kevin McCallister as it struggles to shore up confidence among customers, investors and lawmakers in the company’s handling of the 737 Max crisis.

Boeing is out with earnings Wednesday and will say how much the 737 Max crisis is costing the company so far and when they plane may fly again.