INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Kelley School

Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business ranked 25th nationwide.

The Bloomberg Survey said the graduates ended up in consulting, tech and consumer business.

And in-state tuition was just over $30,000 a year.

Job openings

Job openings fell in September to just over 7 million, the lowest since March 2018.

Vacancies still outnumbered those looking for work by 1.2 million.

Then number of people quitting their jobs to look for other work is declining as well.

T-Mobile

The FCC formally approved T-Mobile’s merger with smaller rival Sprint in a 3-2 vote split among party lines.

A group of state attorneys general, led by New York and California, filed a lawsuit in June to block the deal, saying it would drive up prices for cellphone services.

Some states have defected in recent weeks but the case is set to go to court in December.

Farm

The Agriculture Department projects that farm incomes will reach $88 billion in 2019 nearly 40% of that – $33 billion – will come from trade aid, disaster assistance, the Farm bill and insurance indemnities.

The American Farm Bureau says farmers are feeling the squeeze from China’s retaliatory tariffs, extreme weather and record-high farm debt that’s driving farm bankruptcies.