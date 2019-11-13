INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Noblesville company expansion

A medical device manufacturer in Noblesville is growing.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation said Nexxt Spine, which designs and manufactures spinal implants and instrumentation, plans to invest nearly $9 million to double the size of its headquarters and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2022.

UAW and Chrysler

The United Auto Workers is “making progress” in talks with Fiat Chrysler.

That’s according to the UAW which spoke to the Detroit News.

The update from UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada comes ahead of a ratification vote deadline of Friday at Ford Motor Co. Ford would be the second Detroit three automakers to Chrysler has thousands of workers in Tipton and Kokomo.

Interest rates

A group of lawmakers wants to limit interest rates on consumer loans nationally at 36%, a move that worries the payday and online-lending industries.

A rate cap of 36% would effectively eliminate traditional payday loans, which often charge interest rates exceeding 300%, as well as many installment loans offered online.

Disney+ problems

Technical glitches plagued Disney’s first day for its streaming service.

The got error screens with a worried looking Mickey Mouse in spacesuit or a befuddled looking Wreck-It Ralph and the message that “there seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service. Please try again later if the problem persists.”

Disney blamed the problem on demand and says it’s fixed in most cases now.