INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Indy airport

The average domestic airfare out of Indianapolis International is $346, according to Finance Buzz.

The was the 25th cheapest in the nation.

The airports with the cheapest fares were big travel destinations, like Las Vegas and Orlando, with lots of flights.

They also had discount airlines.

Scooter

Electric scooter startup Bird said it’s rolling out a new initative to encourage riders to start wearing helmets.

By taking a “helmet selfie,” scooter users are eligible for “ride-centric incentives” including credit for free rides in the future.

Scooters have come under fire for safety risks on city streets.

Macy’s

For the second time in as many years, Macy’s customers have been hit by a data breach involving countless numbers of credit cards.

The retail giant said hackers siphoned off customers’ names, addresses and phone numbers but also credit card numbers, card verification codes and expiration dates.

Macy’s said the breach lasted a week, between Oct. 7 and Oct. 15.

Turkey prices

Price-conscious consumers should shop around for holiday turkeys due to higher prices.

Texas A&M says turkey sales typically peak leading into Thanksgiving through Dec. 31 to feed consumer demand for traditional holiday meals.